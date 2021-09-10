//Alzheimer’s Association, AARP offer latest research presentation in Spanish, English

Share with friends











During the month of September, World Alzheimer’s Month brings attention to the global health crisis of Alzheimer’s disease. On Sept. 21, World Alzheimer’s Day, join the Alzheimer’s Association of Florida and AARP for a virtual program exploring the latest developments in Alzheimer’s and dementia research.

The program, “Advancing the Science: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research,” will address the landscape of Alzheimer’s and dementia science; risk factors; highlights in early detection and diagnosis; and the latest advancements in clinical trials, treatments and lifestyle interventions.

AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said: “Nearly 3 million Floridians are family caregivers, and many of them are caring for friends and family with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. AARP Florida is proud to offer this engaging program to support education and awareness of Alzheimer’s and people around the world who are impacted by this disease. We appreciate the partnership of the Alzheimer’s Association to offer this virtual program. In honor of World Alzheimer’s Month, we hope you will join us to learn more about the latest groundbreaking developments in Alzheimer’s and dementia research.”

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, the program will be offered in both English and Spanish.

“Increasing outreach to the Hispanic community is vital when it comes to Alzheimer’s awareness,” said Joe Baldelomar, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter. “Research indicates that older Hispanics are 1 ½ times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than their White counterparts, yet they are also less likely to receive a diagnosis. That is why it is crucial that we continue to raise awareness among all communities of not only this disease but also the resources available to those facing it.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Florida has the second-highest prevalence of the disease in the country, with more than 580,000 individuals battling the disease and 527,000 family caregivers.

“Advancing the Science: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 21, with the Spanish program starting at noon EDT and the English version beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. Both programs are free to attend but registration is requested. To register, contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900, or register online at https://bit.ly/AvanzandoLaCiencia for Spanish and https://bit.ly/AdvancingTheScience for English.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.