//Georgia Trust opens applications for the Callahan Incentive Grant

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia Trust seeks applicants for Callahan Incentive Grant

$10,000 will be awarded to preservation projects in Georgia

ATLANTA, July 7—The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is accepting applications for its Callahan Incentive Grant. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of the Georgia Trust, a total of $10,000 will be awarded to one or more nonprofit or governmental organizations that are undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site located within the state of Georgia. The deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

Criteria for Eligibility

Grants are only available to sites listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Grant funding shall be used for capital –“bricks and mortar” – improvements to a historic site. Applications for planning, consultants, speakers, or overhead expenses will not be considered.

Grant funds will require a dollar-for-dollar match. The match may be in the form of cash or documented volunteer hours. Volunteer hour value shall be calculated at minimum wage per hour rate for actual work performed to the historic site.

Grant funds shall provide significant impact towards a full rehabilitation or restoration of the historic site.

The project shall demonstrate significant community impact. Support for the project should include a wide range of stakeholders, including community organizations, community leaders, and individuals.

Projects should also exhibit a sustainable plan for long term use and maintenance, including economic self-sufficiency to the extent possible.

For more information or to download an application, visit www.georgiatrust.org or contact the Trust at 404-885-7817 or bsutton@georgiatrust.org. Applications must be postmarked or e-mailed no later than Wednesday, Sept. 1.

About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and honors students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.