//Valdosta resident makes Georgia College President’s List

Release:

Savannah Sumner named to President’s List at Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/02/2021)– Savannah Sumner of Valdosta, GA, has completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are included on the President’s List.

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.