//Turner Art Park announces family and pet photo shoot

Release:

Turner Center Hosts “Paw-some” Time in the Art Park

Heather Roberts, Valdosta State University Intern

Smile and say “TREATS!” with your pooch for a portrait in the Turner Center Art Park on June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Southern Hound Club, the event will include live music and crafts for kids in addition to taking family photos with your furry friends.

Photographer June Collins will capture a “fetching” photo of you and your pup. There is a $10 fee for the photo session, or a donation of pet food, which will benefit the Lowndes-Valdosta Humane Society.

Live entertainment will be provided by local musician Kenji Bolden and kids will enjoy “paw-some” crafts. This family event is sure to be a doggone good time.

For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.