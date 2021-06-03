//LPE holds a ‘Because of Winn-Dixie’ garden party

Share with friends











Release:

Garden Party at Lake Park Elementary School

Third-grade students at Lake Park Elementary School read the novel, “Because of Winn-Dixie.” They compared and contrasted the movie and the book. As a culminating activity upon completing the novel, students attended a garden party. The garden party scene was their favorite part of the book and movie. They were excited to get to participate in the real-life garden party. Students dressed up for the event and enjoyed egg salad sandwiches, pickles, Littmus lozenges, and dump punch!