//DDS uses safety course to promote ‘Ride to Work Day’

Release:

The Department of Driver Services Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program Promotes Motorcycle Safety With ‘Ride To Work Day’

JUNE 14, 2021

Monday, June 21, is the 30th International Motorcycle and Scooter Ride To Work Day. The Department of Driver Services (DDS) Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) encourages all motorcyclists and scooter riders to help show support and raise motorcycle safety awareness with their commute to work.

“Riding a motorcycle to work is a great commute option for those who are properly licensed and capable of safely handling a motorcycle,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “If you are not properly licensed, please consider a GMSP training class to ensure you are sharing the road safely.”

June marks the official start of summer, and as the weather temperature rises so will the number of motorcycles and scooters you see on the road. Motorists paying attention and sharing the road with two-wheel and three-wheel riders are imperative to the safety of motorcyclists and can help lower the rate of two-vehicle motorcycle-related traffic collisions.

“Motorcyclists already know how much fun it is to ride and how easy motorcycles and scooters are to maneuver in traffic and to park,” said Holly Hegyesi, GSMP Program Manager and avid motorcyclist. “Ride To Work Day” helps call attention to the benefits of riding a motorcycle and gives us a chance to share our enthusiasm with non-riders.”

Ride To Work Day is celebrated on the third Monday in June and is a call for riders from all walks of life to come together to show how motorcycles and scooters are an economical form of transportation.

A motorcycle work commute is beneficial when you take into consideration it can be more fuel-efficient and take up less space compared to passenger cars. Although motorcycle riding is fun and brings many riders joy, it also comes with risks that support the mission behind GMSP to improve the safety of motorcyclists on Georgia’s streets and highways.

Ride to Work Day is a perfect opportunity for motorists to identify with the people under the helmet, have discussions on how everyone can work together to keep Georgia’s roads safe, and highlight the need for rider education.

A RiderCourse offers motorcyclists and scooter riders fundamental safe riding techniques in a range of courses led by certified RiderCoaches. In addition to the trainer bikes available in the Basic RiderCourse, students have the option to ride their scooters if they meet the requirements.

To learn more information on rider education courses, RiderCourse locations, and motorcycle safety, visit https://dds.georgia.gov/motorcycle-safety-program-faqs. About the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program: The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) is a part of the Georgia Department of Driver Services. In addition to regulating rider education programs, the GMSP also promotes motorist awareness programs, share the road campaigns, and is focused on highway safety issues affecting Georgia motorcyclists. For more information visit dds.georgia.gov/motorcycle-license.