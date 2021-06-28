//85 South comedy tour heading to Tallahassee

Share with friends











Release:

Tallahassee, FL –The 85 South Show, produced by 85 South Media, unites three of America’s funniest, talented, and most fearless comedians. This hilarious trio will bring their “The Return of the Ghetto Legends Comedy Tour” to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on October 29, 2021. Tickets are on-sale now. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

With nearly two million subscribers on YouTube, 410 million independent views, and over 100,000+ live show tickets sold, the 85 South Show has completely changed the comedy industry. Most recently, 85 South Media created ‘The Black Market,’ an initiative to highlight, amplify, and showcase leaders, entrepreneurs and educators, partnered with Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartMedia, and produced two seasons of their music show 80 Vybe.

Born in Atlanta, DC Young Fly first rose to fame with viewers and followers via his inimitable online videos. His success as a YouTube personality and his over 10 million followers on Instagram led to being cast as a lead on the MTV series Wild ‘N Out and also hosting MTV’s TRL.

His 85 South Co-Host Karlous Miller is another veteran of Nick Cannon’s sketch comedy and improv showcase. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, Miller became a regular on MTV’s Wild’ N Out fifth season in 2013. Karlous Miller has touched stages all across the U.S. and Canada, he has also made appearances on such television shows as Hell Date, Comic View and The Mo’Nique Show. Karlous Miller was 1st runner up on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

The 85 South team is completed by Washington DC’s very own Chico Bean. Another Wild ‘N Out veteran from Season 5, he is also known as one half of the “Old School Fools” rap battle on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. Bean started his comedy career in Greensboro, North Carolina and has since gone on to tour the country and appear on shows such as The James Davis Project, Steve Harvey Talk Show, and national fast food and athletic advertising campaigns.

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.