//Turner Center’s last call for Spring Into Art viewers

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host a “last call” event for anyone who would like to view the current Spring Into Art exhibition before the galleries transition into the next exhibition. The Center will host a forum for award winners to discuss their art with attendees. The event will take place 5-7 p.m. on Mon., June 7.

The Spring Into Art exhibition provides visual artists of all skill level an open invitation to participate in an outstanding display of regional art. More than 320 pieces of original art created by 175 regional artists were entered into the 34th annual event.

The “last call” will allow patrons to view the artwork and meet some of the artists behind the award-winning pieces. Each artist will shortly speak about their art and engage with patrons who are interested in their artwork. While the artwork will remain on display until Wednesday, June 9, this event is the last chance for patrons and artists to gather in celebration of Spring Into Art.

The galleries will be closed Thursday, June 10 until Monday, June 14 for installation of the new exhibition.

For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.