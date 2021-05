Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— In honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Thacker Dermatology is hosting a free skin cancer screening event. The screening will be on Tuesday, May 11th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The screening will also offer goodie bags and the chance to win a free chemical peel. Though the event is public, Thacker asks that attendees schedule an appointment. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Thacker Dermatology at 229.469.4383.