//Beer Fest coming to Tallahassee

Release:

Tallahassee, FL – The 3rd Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival is coming to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this summer on August 28, 2021. This event is brought to you by United Partners for Human Services and Demont Insurance. The Tallahassee Beer Fest will feature more than 70 breweries, home brewers, and beer-related vendors. Enjoy unlimited sampling of over 200 varieties of beer, seltzer, cider, and mead. Come find your next favorite fermentation!

Tickets go on-sale today, Friday May 21st at 3 pm. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Limited VIP tickets will be available. Driver tickets are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm. All net proceeds go directly back to United Partners for Human Services’ participating human service agencies. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.

About Spectra

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.