//Annual Preservation Gala honors six preservationists

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia Trust Announces Honorees for 37th Annual Preservation Gala

ATLANTA, May 4—The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will honor six outstanding preservationists at the 37th annual Preservation Gala on July 10 at Zoo Atlanta’s Savanna Hall, former home to the Cyclorama for over 90 years. The “Soiree on the Savanna” themed gala will feature cocktails, dancing and culinary delights prepared by Atlanta’s top caterers.

Event chairs Tiffany and Blake Alewine promise a night to remember as the Trust pays tribute to these honorees:

Teri and Mose Bond (Atlanta)

Georgia Trust Emeritus Trustee Mose Bond and his wife Teri have been involved with the Trust since the 1980s. Teri and Mose are Georgia natives and long-time residents of Atlanta’s historic Ansley Park neighborhood. They gained firsthand experience in historic preservation when they carefully moved and restored an early 1800s home, belonging to Teri’s family, in Union Point, Ga. to Highlands, N.C.

Mose joined the Georgia Trust Board of Trustees for the first time in 1989, becoming a member of the Executive Committee the following year and serving as Board Chair from 1994-1996. He received the Trust’s Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award in 1995 and again in 2009. Mose returned to the Board of Trustees in 2008 and served until 2014. His corporate connections have made him a fixture on the Gala Fundraising Committee and his personal relationships have been invaluable in major donor and foundation fundraising. The Bonds have enthusiastically participated in both the Rhodes Hall and Hay House Capital Campaigns and are members of the Georgia Trust’s Keystone Society. The couple are regulars at Georgia Trust events and are both known for their wit, elegant dress, and love of a good party.

Carey and Bill Peard (Atlanta)

Carey and Bill Peard are longtime, active supporters of the Georgia Trust. They chaired the 2014 Preservation Gala and are avid ‘Ramblers’ at Georgia Trust Rambles. Bill first joined the Georgia Trust Board of Trustees in 2012. He served in various roles before being elected Board Chair in 2015, a role he held until 2017. Bill was as a partner at Deloitte until his recent retirement and has worked to foster corporate support from the firm and to develop new partnerships. Bill was the primary proponent of the Trust’s West Atlanta Preservation Initiative and the Southwest Atlanta Expedition. He received a Georgia Trust Preservation Award in 2018 and was elected as an Emeritus Trustee in 2019. Bill returned to the Board in 2020 and is currently serving as treasurer. Carey and Bill have always had an interest in historic preservation, restoring five homes in Georgia, including their current residence, a 1920s Mediterranean-style house in Buckhead.

Georgia Schley Ritchie and Diff Ritchie (Atlanta)

Georgia Schley Ritchie and her husband Diff have been involved with the Georgia Trust since 2004 and are familiar faces at Georgia Trust events. Georgia has chaired the Preservation Gala, served on numerous committees, served as Chair of the Georgia Trust Board of Trustees and is currently Immediate Past Chair. Georgia grew up at St. Elmo, a historic home in Columbus, Ga. where her parents were involved in local preservation efforts. Georgia and Diff restored a Victorian house in London and are now residents of Atlanta’s historic Ansley Park, where they live in one of the neighborhood’s original homes. Georgia practiced law in Atlanta and London for 22 years before embarking on a second career in travel as a Travel Advisor with Travel Edge. She was named Premier Advisor of the Year in 2019. Diff is Vice President at Wilmington Trust, a generous sponsor of this year’s Preservation Gala.

The Preservation Gala is the Georgia Trust’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the Trust’s mission to reuse, reinvest and revitalize Georgia’s historic places.

For more information about the event, visit www.georgiatrust.org or call 404-885-7812.

About Savanna Hall

Built in 1921, Savanna Hall was designed on a grand scale by Atlanta architect John Francis Downing. It was home to the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, before the painting was moved to the Atlanta History Center in 2017.

Meticulously rehabilitated as a magnificent event space, Savanna Hall still retains many of its original architectural details, including its imposing historic façade, interior terra cotta brick walls, beautifully restored terrazzo floors and original light fixtures on its front terraces.

About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and oversees the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship, which are given annually to preservation students and professionals. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.