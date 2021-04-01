//SJCS Honor Roll released for 3rd Quarter

Share with friends











Release:

St. John Catholic School Announces 3rd Quarter Honor Roll

Valdosta, GA –

3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emma C.

3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Bailey Hamilton, Abram Hogan, Toa Wortman-Paredes

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Parker Staton

4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Christopher Bravo, Cole Hamilton, Aryan Kumar, Erin McClellan, Adrianna Mira, Jebran Gladwin, Halle Meisenzahl, Miriam Dennis

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Will C., Christopher Wallace

5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Andrea Boatright, Kelog Pufong, William Meisenzahl, Dani Sanchez, Valeria Luna-Bautista

6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Caleb Smith, Alexandra Wallace

6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Souad Dennis, Samuel Nelson

7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Randa Gladwin, Lucy Kumpel, Gabriel Morris

8th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Chandler Monetti, Ray Moody, Ava Thomas, Patrick Wallace

8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Gavin Zimmerman, Eddie Bravo, David Boatright, Henry Hamilton

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.