//SJCS Honor Roll released for 3rd Quarter

Release:
St. John Catholic School Announces 3rd Quarter Honor Roll
Valdosta, GA –
3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emma C.
3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Bailey Hamilton, Abram Hogan, Toa Wortman-Paredes
4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Parker Staton
4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Christopher Bravo, Cole Hamilton, Aryan Kumar, Erin McClellan, Adrianna Mira, Jebran Gladwin, Halle Meisenzahl, Miriam Dennis
5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Will C., Christopher Wallace
5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Andrea Boatright, Kelog Pufong, William Meisenzahl, Dani Sanchez, Valeria Luna-Bautista
6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Caleb Smith, Alexandra Wallace
6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Souad Dennis, Samuel Nelson
7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Randa Gladwin, Lucy Kumpel, Gabriel Morris
8th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Chandler Monetti, Ray Moody, Ava Thomas, Patrick Wallace
8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Gavin Zimmerman, Eddie Bravo, David Boatright, Henry Hamilton
About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.