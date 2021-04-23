//LCS S.A.F.E. award winners announced

Share with friends











Congratulations to the April S.A.F.E. (Safety Awareness for Everyone) Award Winners with Lowndes County Schools! The April winners are Brenda Griffis (School Nutrition Department) and Bessie Williams (Custodial Department) with Pine Grove Elementary School (PGE). These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their #1 priority! Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsor this award.

Brenda Griffis’ hard work is evident in the efficiency of service provided in the cafeteria. She works with her staff to ensure that meals are prepared for both staff and students in a timely manner. Ms. Brenda and her staff are also responsible for monitoring students with allergies and providing appropriate substitutions for meal items that may cause students an allergic reaction. The PGE cafeteria has consistently scored 100 on Health Inspections under her leadership. We are proud to have Ms. Brenda as the PGE cafeteria manager. She is 100% deserving of this award!

Bessie Williams is a dedicated employee who is loved, respected, and appreciated by staff and students! Principal Al Swilley stated, “Ms. Bessie is one of the most positive people you will ever meet.” Her attitude and smile are contagious. Bessie is a breath of fresh air around the school. She takes her job seriously and is a great leader. She works hard to make sure PGE is clean and safe for all. She loves what she does and it shows in her work every day. Many staff members believe that Bessie makes Pine Grove Elementary School a better place to work!