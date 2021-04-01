//DFCS announces Child Abuse Prevention Month theme

Share with friends











Release:

Child Abuse Prevention Month Recognizes Everyone’s Role in Creating Communities Where All Children and Families Belong

ATLANTA –The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) recognizes the importance of community-based support for all children and families during National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month in April. The theme of this year’s awareness campaign is “We all have a role in creating communities where all children and families belong.”

The unique actions we all take can create communities where everyone thrives. “When individuals from all sectors of the community play a role in creating nurturing and supportive environments, we ensure children grow up safe, happy and healthy, and become contributing adults in society,” explained Natalie Towns, director of child abuse prevention for the agency’s Prevention and Community Support Section. “Preventing child abuse and neglect is not the responsibility of any one state agency; it should be a collective effort supported by a holistic child and family well-being system.”

Last year, a statewide Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Plan was launched that provides a new vision for child and family well-being in Georgia. To help prevent child abuse and neglect, the plan provides a unified, collective impact approach to provide comprehensive services that strengthen and support families in Georgia to address their needs related to economic stability, family resiliency, early childhood education, mental and physical health. This year, each region will develop their own unique child abuse and neglect prevention strategies to implement the plan on a local level.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services recommends the following ways Georgians can help raise awareness and impact during this year’s CAP Month:

Join your region’s efforts to implement Georgia’s Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Plan. To learn more about A Vision for Child and Family Well-being in Georgia – Our State’s Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Plan and how to get involved, visit tinyurl.com/GACANPP.

Wear blue on National Wear Blue Day Thursday, April 1, to show support for children and families. Be sure to include #WearBlueDay2021 in your social media posts for a chance to be featured on the DFCS social media pages.

Encourage families you know to call the 1-800-CHILDREN (1-800-244-5373) Helpline to talk to trained professionals who will connect them with supportive programs in their area or search online for local support services through the Georgia Resource Map at www.PCAGeorgiaHelpline.org.

Learn how the role you play can impact your community at www.belongingforhope.org.

Participate in Prevent Child Abuse America’s 100% virtual, nationwide pinwheel garden! Pinwheels for Prevention has been the national symbol for happy and healthy children since 2018. Support this national campaign with a $10 donation to plant a virtual pinwheel in Georgia while supporting the essential resources provided by PCA Georgia year-round. Please visit www.pcageorgia.org for more information.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services encourages everyone in the state to play a role in ensuring children and families have equitable opportunities and necessary support to thrive in safe, stable, connected and nurturing communities where they live, learn, work and play in April and all year long.

About Georgia DFCS

DFCS administers foster care for children removed from their homes for their protection when they have been subjected to abuse and neglect. It is responsible for the investigation of reports of child abuse; recruitment of foster homes for abused and neglected children; issuance of SNAP, Medicaid, TANF and childcare assistance to low-income families; assistance for out-of-work parents to help them get back on their feet as well as multiple support services and programs to help families in need.