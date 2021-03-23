//Dewar’s ‘Newbery Café’ encourages students to read

Share with friends











Release:

Serving Books at Dewar Elementary School

The fifth-grade Discovery class at Dewar Elementary School, led by Stephanie Hicks, served up a five-course meal of delicious books at the “Newbery Cafe” in the school’s Media Center. The fifth graders had been challenged during the course of the year to read books that had received the Newbery Award. After reading and enjoying many of the books, the students decided they wanted to present the books to the fourth-grade classes. The fourth graders were then treated to presentations of the books by the fifth graders during the “Book Tasting” at the “Newbery Cafe.”