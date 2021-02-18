//W.G. Nunn teacher Mary Tarpley wins document cam from AAA

Share with friends











Release:

W.G. Nunn Teacher Awarded Grant from AAA and The Meemic Foundation

Congratulations to Mary Clare Tarpley of W.G. Nunn Elementary School. Mrs. Tarpley won a grant from AAA and The Meemic Foundation!

The grant item won was a QOMO ScannerCam QPC22 document. Click here to learn all about the camera’s cool features and how teachers can use it.

“Thank you Meemic, The Meemic Foundation, and AAA Berkner Agency for awarding the grant item, QOMO ScannerCam QPC22 document camera, to me. My students will greatly benefit from this technology,” said Mrs. Tarpley.

Interested in learning about other grant opportunities and exclusive educator benefits? Teachers and staff can register for free by visiting www.MeemicFoundation.org/Berkner.