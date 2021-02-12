//VMS band directors recognize “Super Band” with pizza party

Share with friends











Release:

VMS “Super Band” students rewarded

VMS Band directors Curt Kimbrough and Joy Grimsley celebrated the end of the first nine weeks with students who made “Super Band”. These students earned a grade in band of 85 or higher. They celebrated with a pizza party.

The following students were recognized: Kylan Christian, Zacharie Kelly, Christopher Lister, Steven Martin, Holley Ault, Kourtney Harvard, Jackson Sutherland, Jaidah Brown, Jermaine Gosier, Maddock Kuo, Torrey Leggett, Neosha McKellar, Hailey Sheaks, Nandini Thanki, Tah’Miyiah Bryant, Lorelai Cummings, Ruthanne Kelly, Bra’Nya McClain, Nicholas McKelvin, Kesfee Morgan, Denasia Rhym, Ca’Mya Sirmans, Deshanti Ward, Jayla Wells , Mekhi Battle, Lyre Curtis, Darribion Dixon, Laila Hart, Hayden Peterson, Austin Gatzemeier, and Jackson Wiggins

Congratulations band Cats!