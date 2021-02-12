//Siblings convene at Turner Center after a year of separation

Share with friends











Release:

Siblings Reunite at the Turner Center

Mark Miller (right) of Atlanta, Ga., and Terri Winefordner (second from left) of Orlando, Fla., are brother and sister who haven’t seen each other in a year, on account of the COVID pandemic. Mark and his two daughters, also pictured, met Winefordner at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts—the halfway point between them. They said they chose to have their reunion at the Turner Center due to its spacious and inspiring art atmosphere. The Turner Center continues to be a gathering place for special occasions and events. Visit www.turnercenter.org to engage in the many activities and events designed to bring families and friends together to enjoy the arts.