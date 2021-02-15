//Learning multiplication facts with J.L. Lomax

Share with friends











Photo: Mr. Burgman challenges a student as they enter the caferia

Release:

Is there a fun way to help students learn their multiplication facts? Dr. Witherspoon and Mr. Burgman, principal and assistant principal respectively, are challenging the students at J.L. Lomax Elementary School daily to do this very task.

As students walk into the cafeteria for lunch, they must answer basic multiplication facts. Every day students realize that either Dr. Witherspoon or Mr. Burgman will greet and challenge them at the door. At first, it was a struggle for students, now they look forward to the dare.

“They already know I’m going to be there so they might as well be ready,” Mr. Burgman stated.

Dr. Witherspoon added, “The quickest way to learn your facts is to study them at home, as well as, at school.”

Mr. Vaughn, a fourth-grade teacher, and Ms. Vinson, a third-grade teacher, decided to join in the initiative. They have spent countless hours decorating the hallways with multiplication facts.

“The students needed to have something concrete in front of them to help with rote learning. Sometimes, it helps them to see it outside of the four walls of their classroom for them to finally see it differently and the light bulb to go off,” Ms. Vinson stated.

Mr. Vaughn added, “I just want to see the students be successful.”

Day by day, students are getting better at memorizing their multiplication facts.

“I look forward to the challenge,” said Mariah Arthur, a fourth-grade student.