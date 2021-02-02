//AHA and Rep. Carter support “Go Red for Women” Day

Share with friends











Release:

Rep. Doreen Carter Encourages Citizens to “Go Red for Women,” Starts 21-Day Veggie Challenge

ATLANTA – State Representative Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) is encouraging citizens to “Go Red for Women” by wearing red on Thursday, February 4, 2021. “Go Red for Women” Day is celebrated by the American Heart Association (AHA) and is designated to increase women’s awareness and research about cardiovascular health. Rep. Carter will also host a virtual lunch event to learn about “Go Red for Women” Day on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. To join the virtual event, please contact doreen.carter@house.ga.gov.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for African American and white women in the U.S., and the CDC has reported that one in every five women’s deaths are attributed to heart disease,” said Rep. Carter. “Fortunately, we can change that because 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education, healthy eating habits and regular exercise.”

Rep. Carter also encourages citizens to consider making a donation to “Go Red for Women” in remembrance of families of those who have died of heart attacks or strokes. She also seeks to remind women to schedule well-woman visits, prevention check-ups to review overall health and blood pressure, check cholesterol and look for signs of heart disease, stroke and other illnesses.

“My grandmother died of a massive heart attack,” added Rep. Carter. “My mother died in her sleep. I was fortunate to make it to the hospital in time for the doctors to stop the attack on my heart. However, it was discovered that I had a 100 percent blockage. Heart disease is truly the silent killer. I had no idea that I was having a heart attack. I am committed to sharing what I have learned in hopes of helping someone else survive like I did, and I am grateful to be alive to share my story.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 6.1 percent of white women, 6.5 percent of Black women, 6 percent of Hispanic women and 3.2 percent of Asian women who are more than 20 years old have coronary heart disease.

Rep. Carter also recently started her annual 21-Day veggie challenge on Monday, February 1, 2021. To learn more about the challenge, please visit www.vegeculture.org.

To learn more about the AHA’s “Go Red for Women” movement, please visit www.goredforwomen.org.

Representative Doreen Carter represents the citizens of District 92, which includes portions of Rockdale and DeKalb counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2015 and currently serves on the Code Revision, Education, Industry and Labor, Small Business Development and Special Rules committees.