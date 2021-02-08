//Acts of Kindness at Pine Grove Elementary

Share with friends











Photo: Lexi Kirkland

Release:

February is the month of love. Red hearts, flowers, and candy fill shelves for purchase in an effort to show others how much we care. The third-grade classes at Pine Grove Elementary (PGE) have been sponsoring a kindness campaign through different activities each week to show their love for the community. Teachers have been reading books and sharing inspirational videos with the theme “kindness.” During the first week of the month, the students wrote letters to deployed servicemen and women. Many PGE students have parents who have been deployed and understand what it feels like to have a parent far away. Other activities planned for the campaign include collecting items for local animal shelters and writing letters to nursing home residents. For the final week of the month, students are writing letters to the healthcare workers that have been on the frontline of the fight against COVID. In addition to the projects, the PGE morning show has been highlighting little acts of kindness that students show in their classrooms. In art class, the students studied the work of Keith Haring who often gave away the money he earned from his work to help others. Students have been purchasing pencils and bracelets with inspirational messages and animal erasers to remind them to be kind to animals. The funds raised will be donated to a local scholarship fund. Students have taken the focus off themselves and spread the message of kindness to their community.