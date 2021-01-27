//SGMC therapist earns hand therapy certification

Share with friends











Release:

Occupational Therapist, Daniel Zenobia, Receives Certification in Hand Therapy

Daniel Zenobia, Occupational Therapist, at South Georgia Medical Center, recently achieved a subspecialty certification in hand therapy.

Zenobia is now a Certified Hand Therapist (CHT) after completing more than 3 years in the clinical setting with 4,000 hours practicing in hand therapy and passing a clinical and theory based test over rehabilitation.

“I’ve always wanted to be a CHT, ever since I began in this career, which was in 2003. I returned to grad school in 2012 to finish my training and successfully passed this arduous exam while working full time and raising three active boys,” says Zenobia.

Zenobia is excited to have received his CHT to better serve the community. In Zenobia’s free time he enjoys the sport of triathlon and playing guitar.

South Georgia Medical Center provides a number of comprehensive Rehabilitation services across two convenient locations—at the main campus in Valdosta and at SGMC Lanier Campus in Lakeland.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.