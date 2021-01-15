//Local student-athlete makes Mercer University Dean’s List

Share with friends











Sophie Sumner, a 2019 Lowndes High School graduate, has been named to the Dean’s List at Mercer University for the Fall 2020 semester. Sumner is also a member of the Mercer Bear’s softball team.

From Mercer University:

MACON, Ga – Mercer University recently announced the President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.

Among those named to the Dean’s List was Sophia Sumner from Valdosta, a junior attending the School of Engineering.

