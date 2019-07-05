//VFD, VPD to Host Annual Guns vs Hoses Blood Drive

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire and Police Departments will host the Annual Battle of the Badges — Guns vs. Hoses — Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 31, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Mathis Auditorium Multipurpose Room, located at 2300 North Ashley Street.

The friendly interdepartmental competition, which is open to the public, seeks to aid the American Red Cross in their life-saving efforts.

“Saving lives is what we do,” Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. “This competitive blood drive allows us to have a little fun while contributing to a vital need in our community.”

City employees, retirees, and their family members and friends, as well as members of the general public, are invited to give the gift of life at the event. Blood donors will be asked when they arrive which team they support for the competition.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about which team wins,” Valdosta Chief of Police Leslie Manahan said. “It’s really about ‘Team Valdosta’ pitching in to help our own in times when people need us the most.”

Both chiefs expressed their desires for a large citizen turnout. The team who attracts the most donors — either the Guns or the Hoses — will earn bragging rights and the coveted trophy. When all’s said and done, the American Red Cross and the recipients of the donations will be the true winners.

Registration is encouraged but not required. To make an appointment, citizens may visit www.redcrossblood.org, and enter keyword: cityval. For more information, call the Valdosta Fire Department at (229) 333-1836 or the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3102.