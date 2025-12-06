//Atlanta ranks second best city for building friendships
In Other NewsDecember 6, 2025

Atlanta ranks second best city for building friendships

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study has ranked Atlanta as the second best city in the United States for building friendships.

Release:

As Americans look toward 2026 and as December brings a wave of resolutions around health, connection, and combating loneliness, new data reveals the U.S. cities best for building friendships and strong social networks.

Compare the Market AU analyzed global cities on inclusiveness, meet-up activity, social venue density, and friendship-app popularity. Atlanta ranked the #2 most social city in America, followed by Portland and Las Vegas.

Why this matters right now:

You can view the full ranking and discover which cities make the best U.S. destinations that support connection: https://www.comparethemarket.com.au/health-insurance/features/worlds-most-social-cities/

TAGS:

Related posts