//Georgia ranks as third most impulsive state in US

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that Georgia recently ranked as the third most impulsive state in the United States.

Did you know that nearly one-third of Americans admit to regularly making impulsive purchases?*

Whether it’s a spontaneous weekend getaway, late-night takeout splurge, or saying “yes” to one more round, impulse plays a big role in American life.

But do some states embrace spontaneity more than others?

To answer this question, Vegas Insider created an ‘Impulsiveness Index’, analyzing behavioral data, search trends, and spending habits across the U.S.

And, Georgia ranks as the #3 most impulsive state in the country. Here’s what categories the Peach State stands out in:

#1 in “Spontaneous Purchases” – With 8,402 monthly (per capita) Google searches for terms like “late night food delivery” and “same day delivery”, Georgians show a strong tendency toward spur-of-the-moment decisions.

– With for terms like “late night food delivery” and “same day delivery”, Georgians show a strong tendency toward spur-of-the-moment decisions. #8 in “Credit Card Debt” – Residents of Georgia have an average credit card debt of $6,569, suggesting frequent impulsive spending habits.

Below are the top 10 most impulsive U.S. states, based on the ‘Impulsiveness Index’:

Rank State Total Score 1 New York 352 2 California 238 3 Georgia 198 4 Texas 183 5 Pennsylvania 169 6 New Jersey 167 7 Florida 164 8 Michigan 146 9 Colorado 135 10 Maryland 119

Please feel free to use any of the data above. All the details can be found onsite here: https://www.vegasinsider.com/the-most-impulsive-states-in-america/