//Over 50% of Georgia Gen Z plan to increase summer travel spending

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that over half of Georgia Gen Z will increase summer travel spending regardless of economic uncertainty.

As we head into summer, Georgia’s Gen Z aren’t waiting for the economy to recover, they’re spending in the face of economic uncertainty.

A new study from Lance Surety Bonds shows that 54% of Georgia’s Gen Z’ers plan to increase travel spending in 2025, with many already booking trips and buying tech for this summer. In contrast, 59% of Georgians overall say they’re putting off major purchases due to ongoing recession fears.

This generational divide in consumer confidence reveals a sharp shift in spending priorities. Younger Americans are leaning into purchases, while older generations remain cautious. The study surveyed over 1,000 consumers and business leaders to explore how inflation relief is shaping 2025 financial decisions. Gen Z’s outlook stood out across all age groups.

Some Key Takeaways:

54% of Gen Z say they’ll spend more on travel in 2025.

say they’ll spend more on travel in 2025. Nearly 3 in 4 Gen Z plan to make electronics their top large purchase.

plan to make electronics their top large purchase. 15% of Gen Z are even planning to purchase a home.

are even planning to purchase a home. 63% of Gen Z feel optimistic about their financial future (vs. 42% of all Americans)

feel optimistic about their financial future (vs. 42% of all Americans) 59% of Americans overall still plan to delay major purchases.

You can check out the full study here.

With 1 in 3 Americans prioritizing debt repayment and half focusing on savings habits, Georgia’s Gen Z is choosing to spend in the moment and remain financially hopeful. Your readers may find this data helpful as they navigate their own personal finance decisions during this rebound period.