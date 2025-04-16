//New report finds 47% of Americans to skip egg dyeing due to high cost

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new report by WalletHub reveals that 47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to the price of eggs.

Release:

With Easter Sunday around the corner, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its Easter Survey, which found that 47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to the price of eggs. This survey was released alongside WalletHub’s report on 2025’s Best Places to Celebrate Easter, as well as expert commentary, and its Easter Facts & Stats – Church, Candy & Cash infographic.

To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on April 20, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 11 key metrics, ranging from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population. You can find highlights from all three of WalletHub’s reports below.

Best Cities for Easter 1. Birmingham, AL 11. Honolulu, HI 2. Pittsburgh, PA 12. Albuquerque, NM 3. Buffalo, NY 13. Cleveland, OH 4. Orlando, FL 14. Miami, FL 5. Atlanta, GA 15. Sacramento, CA 6. Cincinnati, OH 16. Bakersfield, CA 7. El Paso, TX 17. St. Paul, MN 8. New Orleans, LA 18. Scottsdale, AZ 9. Las Vegas, NV 19. Tampa, FL 10. St. Louis, MO 20. Long Beach, CA

To view the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-celebrate-easter/19774

Easter Facts & Stats – Church, Candy & Cash

$24 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2025 ($189 per person celebrating).



Total Easter-related spending expected in 2025 ($189 per person celebrating). $3.3 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.



Projected Easter spending on candy. $49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.



Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny. 77%: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies’ ears first.

To view the full infographic, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/blog/easter-facts/19776



Easter Survey Key Stats

Less egg-stravagant Easter plans: 47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to the price of eggs.



47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to the price of eggs. Easter egg-cise: Nearly 2 in 5 Americans expect tariffs to affect their Easter spending.



Nearly 2 in 5 Americans expect tariffs to affect their Easter spending. Impact of inflation: Nearly half of Americans expect inflation to affect their Easter spending this year.



Nearly half of Americans expect inflation to affect their Easter spending this year. Lack of financial confidence: 41% of Americans don’t feel confident about their finances heading into the spring.



41% of Americans don’t feel confident about their finances heading into the spring. Cash over Candy: 41% of Americans say the Easter Bunny should give money like the Tooth Fairy.



41% of Americans say the Easter Bunny should give money like the Tooth Fairy. Faith and Finance: 1 in 3 people consider the tax benefits when making religious donations.

To view the full survey, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/blog/easter-survey/72870.