//ATL ranks in top 20 best U.S. destinations for art, museum lovers

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study has ranked Atlanta in the top 20 best U.S. destination for art and museum lovers in 2025.

A recent study by the Atlanta Airport Parking team at AirportParkingReservations.com has officially named Atlanta the 17th best U.S. destination for art and museum lovers in 2025.

The Atlanta data found:

107 Art Galleries

28 Specialty Museums

11 Art Museums

12 History Museums

2 Science Museums

20.4 Overall ranking

The study took a deep dive into the number of art galleries, specialty museums, art museums, history museums and science museums revealing where history and art lovers could explore in 2025 – ready for an unforgettable cultural experience.

Top Cities for Art and Museums Rank City Art Galleries Specialty Museum Art Museums History museums Science museums Best city for art and museums 1 New York City 790 125 74 42 3 88.6 2 Philadelphia 124 46 19 35 7 51.7 3 Chicago 250 59 31 23 5 48.6 4 Los Angeles 97 63 36 34 3 46.5 5 Washington, D.C. 74 41 25 35 4 42.6 6 San Francisco 193 49 34 20 4 41.9 7 St. Louis 60 34 8 20 4 29.1 8 Houston 152 38 28 13 2 28.2 9 Las Vegas 76 43 9 13 4 27.7 10 Boston 70 23 13 26 2 26.1 11 Seattle 147 26 10 14 3 24.6 12 New Orleans 150 46 12 17 1 24.3 13 Baltimore 67 30 8 22 2 23.9 14 San Diego 101 29 12 17 2 23.1 15 Pittsburgh 57 19 8 9 4 21.0 16 Denver 100 23 12 8 3 20.5 17 Atlanta 107 28 11 12 2 20.4 18 Austin 74 19 14 15 2 20.4 19 Dallas/Fort Worth 94 26 13 8 2 18.2 20 Dallas 94 26 13 8 2 18.2

New York City – With nearly 800 art galleries and 74 dedicated art museums, NYC is unparalleled in its offerings. Iconic institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) are just the tip of the iceberg in this cultural powerhouse.

Philadelphia – A score of 51.7 secures Philadelphia’s position as a must-visit destination, boasting 124 art galleries and a rich historical scene with 35 history museums. Highlights include the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its iconic “Rocky Steps.”

Chicago – Home to 250 art galleries and 31 art museums, Chicago’s vibrant art scene earns it a score of 48.6. The Art Institute of Chicago, featuring masterpieces like Grant Wood’s American Gothic, is a centerpiece of its offerings.

Los Angeles – The city’s 97 art galleries and 63 specialty museums, including The Getty Center and LACMA, contribute to its score of 46.5, showcasing a blend of contemporary and classic art forms.

Washington, D.C. – Known for its rich history and cultural significance, the nation’s capital earns a score of 42.6 with highlights such as the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art.

2025: A Year of Unmissable Art Events

This year brings an exciting lineup of must-see exhibitions:

Ruth Asawa Retrospective at SFMOMA (San Francisco, April 5 – September 2, 2025): The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art presents the first major national and international retrospective of Ruth Asawa’s groundbreaking work, offering an in-depth look at her innovative sculptures and contributions to art.

(San Francisco, April 5 – September 2, 2025): The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art presents the first major national and international retrospective of Ruth Asawa’s groundbreaking work, offering an in-depth look at her innovative sculptures and contributions to art. Noah Davis Exhibition at the Hammer Museum (Los Angeles, June 8 – August 31, 2025): This seminal retrospective celebrates the influential career of Noah Davis, featuring over 50 works that highlight his passion for experimentation and inclusivity.

(Los Angeles, June 8 – August 31, 2025): This seminal retrospective celebrates the influential career of Noah Davis, featuring over 50 works that highlight his passion for experimentation and inclusivity. Amy Sherald: American Sublime at the Whitney Museum of American Art (New York, April 9 – August 2025): Amy Sherald’s first solo exhibition in New York showcases her poignant portraits that explore themes of identity and representation.

These exhibitions, alongside many others, signal a resurgence of art tourism and an invitation for people to rediscover America’s cultural heartbeat.

