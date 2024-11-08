//Georgia top state most interested in buying second hand finds

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – Georgia recently ranked as the top state most interested in buying second hand as thrifting in the US is booming.

Second-hand cycling marketplace, buycycle (www.buycycle.com), has found out which US states that are showing the biggest interest in shopping secondhand and recycling.

The company analyzed the number of thrift stores in each state (per capita), the percentage of households that recycle each month, the average monthly search volume for ‘second hand’ (per capita), and the search interest for ‘pre-owned’.

The ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ concept seems to really be picking up momentum in the US. Quite rapidly, in fact.

85% of US shoppers bought secondhand in 2022, with 27% of them doing so for the first time, figures reveal. In 2023, clothing resale grew seven times the rate of the broader retail industry in the United States, according to further reports.

Searches for ‘second-hand shops near me’ have increased by 190% in America over the last five years too.

U.S. States Showing the Most Interest in Buying Second Hand

Georgia

Taking the gold medal for the US states most searching for ‘second hand’ items is Georgia. The eighth most populous state in the country, Georgians are certainly looking to get their hands on a reused bargain, with there being around 1,900 searches each month for this from locals.

U.S. States Showing the Most Interest in Recycling and Buying Second Hand

Key findings:

60% of the top 10 are located in the North of the United States.

Hawaii is the state where the highest percentage of residents recycle, with almost a quarter (72%) doing so.

The average percentage of households that recycle across all US states is 58%. Vermont has the lowest percentage of recycling households, at 40%, and Hawaii has the highest.

California is the state home to the most thrift stores, with an estimated 1753 second-hand stores.

You can find the full study here, including a detailed methodology https://buycycle.com/blog/en/post/most-sustainable-states/

buycycle was founded because to create a safe and secure way for cycling enthusiasts to buy and sell a used bike. But the founders also wanted to encourage people to buy pre-loved over brand-new purchases, playing our part in making a more sustainable world.