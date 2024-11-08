//Georgia parents support minimum age limits on social media

Share with friends

ATLANTA – According to a new survey, Georgia parents support 14 as the minimum age for social media accounts.

Release:

Cyberbullying emerged as the top worry.

83% support for imposing harsher penalties on social media companies.

2 in 3 parents do not want their children following celebrities or influencers.

In light of the Surgeon General’s alarming warning earlier this year about the detrimental effects of social media on children’s mental health, there has been a surge in calls from lawmakers across the U.S. to introduce more stringent regulations on children’s access to online content. The debate has sparked a national conversation about what age is appropriate for children to begin using social media and how parents should navigate this increasingly digital landscape.

To capture the pulse of parental concerns, online education company Test Prep Insight conducted a state-by-state survey asking 3,000 parents to weigh in on what they believe to be the minimum age for children to safely use social media. The results shed light on how perspectives shift across different regions and reflect the varying cultural and legislative attitudes within each state.

The research revealed that, on average, parents believe children shouldn’t own social media accounts until they reach 14 years of age. In three states – Maine, North Dakota, and Utah- parents favored even stricter limits, supporting a minimum age of 16. Conversely, the most lenient views came from parents in Wyoming, where many felt that 12 was an appropriate age for children to start managing their own social media profiles. Parents in Georgia stated that the age limit for having a social media account should be 14.

Earlier this year, a proposed law in Georgia would have required social media companies to verify the ages of users and mandated parental consent for minors under 16 to create social media accounts. However, this bill did not pass, as it failed and was adjourned on February 29, 2024, meaning it was set aside and is no longer under consideration in its current form.

The survey also explored parents’ opinions on holding social media companies accountable for enforcing age restrictions. A significant majority, 83%, expressed support for imposing harsher penalties on social media companies that allow underage users to access their platforms.

When asked about their primary concerns related to their children’s social media use, parents pointed to several key issues. Cyberbullying emerged as the top worry, cited by 42% of respondents, followed closely by exposure to inappropriate content, which concerned 32% of parents. Privacy and data security, negative impacts on mental health, and screen addiction were also notable concerns, though these were highlighted by a smaller percentage of respondents.

In terms of monitoring social media usage, many parents reported taking an active role. Half of the respondents stated that they have full access to their children’s accounts and regularly check their activities. Another 32% of parents said they occasionally monitor their children’s social media or discuss their usage. However, 18% of parents reported more hands-off approaches, either rarely monitoring their children’s activity or opting not to discuss it at all.

The survey also highlighted the importance parents place on educating children about responsible social media use, with 53% considering it extremely important for schools to take on this role. An additional 29% believe it is very important, underscoring a broad consensus on the need for formal social media education within the school curriculum.

In addition to formal education, many parents engage in direct conversations with their children about the risks of social media. Just over half of the respondents, at 52%, said they regularly discuss these risks as part of ongoing conversations. Meanwhile, 36% noted that they bring up such discussions occasionally, when relevant topics arise. Only a small fraction of parents, 12%, reported rarely or never discussing social media risks with their children.

Finally, parents had varied views on their children following influencers or celebrities. While 40% were comfortable with it as long as they could approve the accounts, 27% preferred their children only follow friends and family members. A more restrictive stance was taken by 18% of parents, who indicated they would rather their children not follow influencers at all. However, 15% of parents expressed a more lenient attitude, not minding who their children followed on social media.

“Parents across the nation are clearly worried about the influence of social media on their children, and these survey results underscore just how important it is for policymakers to work on solutions,” says Matt Ross of Test Prep Insight. “From more stringent age restrictions to enhanced education on responsible online behavior, there’s a real opportunity to protect and empower the next generation as they navigate this digital landscape”.