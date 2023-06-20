//New study finds the most popular diets in Georgia

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study by FitnessVolt reveals the top five most popular diets in Georgia.

New data reveals that the ketosis (keto) diet is the most popular type of diet to try among Americans.

The data compiled by FitnessVolt, analyzed numerous search terms related to various popular diets across every US state to establish the nutrition plans that Americans are most interested in.

The data found that the keto diet was the most popular diet among Americans, with 47 out of 50 states searching for this diet more than any other. The keto diet replaces a large portion of carbohydrates with fat and protein. However, fat makes up most of the diet. The benefit here is that you cut back on a lot of carbs such as soda and white bread. Across America, there are an average of 742,525 searches made each month in relation to the keto diet with the states searching for the keto diet the most being Illinois, California, New York, Texas and Kentucky.

The Mediterranean diet is the second most popular type of diet among Americans. For Idaho, Oregon and Utah, the Mediterranean diet was the highest searched diet, with a national average of 591,016 monthly searches being made for this diet. For all other states, the Mediterranean diet ranked as the second most popular. Based on foods from the Mediterranean such as whole grains, fruits, nuts and seeds, the benefits of a Mediterranean diet, according to many studies, include reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and increased life-span.

The third most popular type of diet is the Paleolithic (paleo) diet. Americans search for terms relating to this diet at a rate of 132,508 searches per month. Otherwise known as the ‘caveman’ diet, the diet consists of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, fish, eggs, nuts and seeds. According to studies, the paleo diet has helped in lowering blood pressure, aiding weight loss and improved insulin sensitivity.

The DASH diet is the fourth most diet among Americans, with an average monthly search volume of 130,831. The states most interested in the DASH diet include Florida, Wyoming, New Jersey and New Hampshire. Meaning ‘Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension’, the aim of the diet is to prevent and control hypertension. The diet doesn’t allow alcohol, added sodium and foods that are high in saturated fats, among others.

Following in fifth is the alkaline diet. The states searching for the alkaline diet the most are Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Arizona and Ohio. Overall, across America there are 85,109 average searches made every month for terms related to the alkaline diet. The alkaline diet encourages clean eating in the form of high intakes of fruit and vegetables whilst reducing processed foods.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from FitnessVolt said: “The popularity of a certain diet can fluctuate for various reasons, such as virality online and endorsements from celebrities. However, this study offers a fascinating insight into which nutritional plans residents from across the US are most interested in trying.

It is important to note that diets work differently for different individuals therefore it is important to consult a professional if you have any doubts or queries over any particular diet.”

The most popular diets in each state