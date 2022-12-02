//New study reveals most popular fast-food in Georgia

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study by Pricelisto has revealed the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia.

Release:

A new study has revealed that Chick-Fil-a is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia.

The study, conducted by price-tracking experts at Pricelisto, analysed Google US data for the most popular fast-food restaurants based on search interest and popularity over the past 12 months.

According to the results, the top three fast-food restaurants in the state of Georgia are:

Chick-Fil-a

Burger King

Mcdonalds

Chick-Fil-a

Chick-fil-A specialize in chicken sandwiches, with over 2,700 branches and raking in over $16 billion per year, it’s one of the most popular fast-food chains in America. Due to its state-wide recognition Chick-fil-A finds itself as one of the most googled and popular fast-food restaurants in Georgia.

Burger King

First opening in Florida, Burger King has spread to over 100 countries and pride themselves on their flame grilled recipes. With over 7000 Burger King restaurants across America it makes it one of the most readily available fast-food choices and therefore one of the most popular.

Mcdonalds

Mcdonalds is the biggest fast-food chain in the world, of the 40,000 restaurants worldwide, 14,000 are located in America. The average distance to a Mcdonalds in America is 3 miles so it’s no surprise that due to its ease of access that it is one of the most popular and googled fast food restaurants in Georgia.

A spokesperson for Pricelisto commented, “Fast food has become a staple of many Americans daily lives. Over a quarter of American adults eat fast food daily and therefore there is such a huge number of fast-food branches spread across the states.

With the QSR (quick service restaurant) industry being worth over $250 billion in America, it’s easy to understand why corporations are so eager to take advantage of Americans’ love of fast food.

However, the vast array of cuisine available means that Americans have a fantastic choice of dining experiences to enjoy, and not all are the typical unhealthy stereotypes that come to mind when you hear fast food. Everything is okay in moderation and a balanced lifestyle can be achieved while still enjoying these popular cuisines.”



The study was conducted Pricelisto