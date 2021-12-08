//GA woman wanted for fraud over wedding dress claim

Share with friends











Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a warrant has been issued for Unique Allen, 34, of Atlanta, for one count of Insurance Fraud. Ms. Allen is wanted in connection with a Clayton County case.

“Ms. Allen rented a storage unit from Public Storage in 2020,” said Commissioner King. “During the term of the lease, the suspect initiated a fraudulent property insurance claim with Orange Door Storage Insurance Program claiming a wedding dress in her storage united received water damage. Through investigation, it was discovered that Ms. Allen submitted the same photo for two claims, therefore committing fraud.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

The warrant was issued on December 6th by a Clayton County Judge.