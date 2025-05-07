//Edge’s Aquatic Services Announces F1 Largemouth Oxbow Bass

Share with friends

Photo: Ethan Edge proudly displays a growing Oxbow bass to his Dad, Keith Edge, while electrofishing.

SOPERTON – Edge’s Aquatic Services in Georgia unveils a new generation of sport fish with the F1 Largemouth Oxbow Bass.

Release:

Edge’s Aquatic Services, a family-owned fish hatchery and pond management farm based in Middle Georgia, is proud to unveil a new generation of sport fish for the region: F1 Largemouth Oxbow Bass. These selectively bred bass are designed to deliver exceptional growth, survival, and performance for freshwater lakes and ponds.

In the world of pond management, growth metrics like these are rare. But that’s exactly what happened when Edge’s Aquatic Services stocked a client’s pond with their F1 Largemouth Oxbow Bass fingerlings in July 2024. The fish, averaging just 4.5 inches at the time, were recently weighed and measured during a follow-up electrofishing survey conducted on April 4, 2025. Less than nine months later, no Oxbow Bass were found weighing less than a pound and measuring between 13-14 inches long.

Among the standout results:

A 14-inch bass weighing 1 lb 14 oz

A 13.5-inch bass weighing 1 lb 9 oz

A 13-inch bass weighing 1 lb 6 oz

“These results are just the beginning,” said Keith Edge, owner of Edge’s Aquatic Services.

“When you pair top-tier genetics with proper pond management, you’re going to get fish that not only survive—they thrive. It’s incredibly rewarding to see fish grow this quickly in real-world conditions.”

But what exactly is an Oxbow Bass, and why should pond owners care?

What Are Oxbow Bass?

Oxbow Bass are a premium F1 Largemouth Bass hybrid, which results in a fast-growing, aggressive, and hardy sport fish that adapts well to freshwater lakes and ponds. They are named after oxbow lakes—those crescent-shaped water bodies formed when rivers change course—because they are well-suited for the fluctuating environments that mimic these natural systems.

“The genetics we use are selectively chosen for their rapid growth, aggressive feeding tendencies, and overall resilience in freshwater environments,” said Ethan Edge, Keith’s son and owner of Edge’s Pond Management. “Oxbow Bass are ideal for landowners who want sportfish that perform without needing intensive intervention.”

Why Having Bass in a Pond Matters

Whether you’re managing a recreational pond, a homestead water system, or a trophy fishing lake, bass are a vital part of the ecosystem.

Bass act as apex predators in freshwater systems. They help regulate forage fish populations like bluegill, preventing stunted growth and population imbalance. Without a top predator, many ponds quickly develop an overpopulation of small, undernourished forage fish, leading to poor water quality, lower biodiversity, and a frustrating fishing experience.

A properly managed bass population creates what biologists call a balanced pond—a self- sustaining ecosystem where both predator and prey fish populations thrive. This balance not only produces healthier fish but also supports overall water quality by controlling species that disturb sediment or contribute to algae blooms.

In simpler terms: If you want a healthy, clear pond with big fish and lots of biodiversity, you need bass.

The Power of Genetics + Management

Stocking a pond with high-quality bass isn’t just about choosing any Largemouth—it’s about choosing the right Largemouth.

Oxbow Bass thrive in controlled environments because they’ve been bred for high performance. We emphasize fast growth, excellent feed conversion, and robust survival in private pond or lake settings.

But stocking fish is only the first step.

“To really get the most out of your pond, you need a plan,” said Keith Edge. “That’s where we come in.”

Edge’s Aquatic Services provides much more than fish. The farm offers customized stocking plans, electrofishing surveys, habitat installation, and long-term consultation.

Each plan is tailored to the pond owner’s goals, whether that’s growing trophy bass, increasing biodiversity, or simply improving water quality.

The farm is also committed to education. Through free consultations and online resources, Edge’s Aquatic aims to help more people understand the biology behind pond management—something often overlooked by new pond owners.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” said Ethan. “We want to simplify pond management and make it accessible. You don’t need to be a biologist to have a thriving pond—you just need the right support.”

Ethan Edge shows off a growing Oxbow bass from the electrofishing boat.

A Family-Owned Farm with a Vision

Founded by Keith and Kim Edge, Edge’s Aquatic Services began as a small family operation with a love for the outdoors and a passion for aquatics. Today, it has grown into a trusted name in pond management throughout Georgia and neighboring states. The farm’s mission remains clear: to bring science, sustainability, and sport back to pond and lake ownership.

“We’re not trying to be the biggest,” said Keith. “We’re focused on quality, not quantity. That means every fish we raise, every management plan we design, and every visit we make is done with care and intention.”

See It for Yourself

A full video of the April 2025 electrofishing survey, showcasing the size and condition of the Oxbow Bass, is now available on TikTok. Viewers can see firsthand the quality and performance of the fish and the survey process used to monitor pond health.

Watch the video

Ready to Transform Your Pond?

If you’re a landowner, homesteader, or fishery manager looking to maximize your pond’s potential, Edge’s Aquatic Services offers a variety of services designed to support your vision.

From personalized stocking recommendations and long-term consulting to habitat enhancement and electrofishing surveys, the team at Edge’s is ready to help you build a healthy, productive, and beautiful aquatic ecosystem.

Keith Edge shows off a growing Oxbow bass from the pond bank.

For more information, or to schedule a free phone consultation:

Call: Keith Edge at 912-529-3315

Visit: www.pondstockingofgeorgia.com

Email: edgesaquatic@gmail.com