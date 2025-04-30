//Mellow Mushroom launches new limited-time-only menu, Taco Nirvana

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Mellow Mushroom pizza bakers launches a new limited-time-only menu and taco-inspired pizza named Taco Nirvana.

Mellow Mushroom, the stone-baked pizza brand with 165 locations nationwide, is spicing up spring and summer with Taco Nirvana – a limited-time-only, taco-inspired menu that officially debuts today, April 29, and will be available through the summer.

Complementing Mellow Mushroom’s mouthwatering lineup of hand-tossed pizzas and creative munchies, the new limited-time offerings unveil a new flavor dimension and mash-up of two beloved foods: tacos + pizza. What started with their culinary team experimenting with ingredients in the Atlanta test kitchen evolved into a company-wide LTO driven by a love for bold tastes and epic culinary remixes. As a result, guests will now be able to dine-in or order to-go from a menu of taco-style pizza with zesty enchilada sauce and spicy ranch, a loaded queso dip with melty mozzarella and fresh cilantro, and Mellow’s version of a spicy mango margarita with a jalapeño kick.

Taco Nirvana Pizza Spiked Mango Margarita

The Taco Nirvana menu features:

Taco Nirvana Pizza – Taste Nirvana one slice at a time. Starting with a zesty enchilada sauce base, the pizza is topped with a choice of chicken or beef (or half & half!), melty mozzarella, green peppers, onions & tomatoes. Finished with fresh cilantro & a spicy ranch swirl.

Loaded Queso – The flavor trip you don’t want to miss. This bold & creamy dip is loaded with chicken, enchilada sauce, melty mozzarella, diced green peppers & tomatoes. Finished with fresh cilantro & shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Served with crispy toast points.

Spiked Mango Margarita – Made nice with tropical sweetness & fiery spice, the flavor paradise features Milagro Silver Tequila, mango, jalapeño, triple sec & house-made sour.

Mellow Mushroom is also bringing back its fan-favorite housemade spicy ranch – a swirl to ignite the Taco Nirvana pizza or an add-on dipping sauce for other Mellow mainstays.

The bold twist of taco toppings meets the Mellow refreshment of Modelo, the ideal beer pairing for Taco Nirvana items. Together, they’re a match made in flavor heaven – because enlightenment tastes better with beer.

For maximum flexibility in ordering, guests can opt for the best of both worlds with a half-and-half – half your favorite Mellow classic, and half Taco Nirvana. As always, guests also have the option to order any pizza using the 10” Gluten-Free Crust or substitute Follow Your Heart® Dairy-Free Cheese for any cheese listed on the menu.

“Who doesn’t love tacos and pizza? We’re excited to bring our bold new twist on two favorite foods,” said Elizabeth Brasch, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Mellow Mushroom. “These vibrant additions are a reflection of our team’s dedication to push the boundaries of pizza.”

New updated photography & video content (courtesy of Mellow Mushroom) can be found here.

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom has been serving out-of-this-world, stone-baked pizzas since 1974. Founded in Atlanta, Georgia & now operating 165 locations across 16 states, the iconic pizza bakers are all about being high on pizza, people and passion. Elevating the dining experience with A Higher Order of Pizza™, Mellow Mushroom’s coveted secret dough recipe and red sauce have garnered a cult-like following over the years.

Mellow Mushroom’s menu of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas also includes calzones, hoagies, munchies, greens, sweets & more with plenty of gluten-free & vegan options. Behind the Mellow bar, guests can enjoy a selection of fun, specialty cocktails & mocktails, wines and a selection of local beers.

Each location is locally owned and operated, providing a local flare baked in with Mellow’s trippy vibes, high quality, fresh ingredients and psychedelic artwork. Touted for its cult-like following and counterculture essence, Mellow Mushroom blends the boundaries between art, music, high-quality ingredients and passionate standards for dining. Mellow out…

For more information visit www.mellowmushroom.com.