//Jiffy Lube of Valdosta to honor military with 50% off oil changes

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Jiffy Lube of Valdosta will honor military service members on Veterans Day with 50% off oil changes at the Bemiss Road location.

Release:

The Jiffy Lube Multicare service center located 4189 Bemiss Rd in Valdosta invites all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50% off any oil change on Monday, November 11, 2024.

This location is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, and offers a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires, suspension work, batteries, as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change. Services may vary per location.

“This has become a staple event for us each year, honoring our active, retired and veteran military members with 50 percent off on 11/11.” says Steve Isom, Executive Vice President of Stonebriar Auto Services. “It’s a small token of our appreciation and we are honored to serve those who served and continue to serve our country, they are true hometown heroes.”

Stonebriar also employs many veterans in their 100+ Jiffy Lube locations across the country.

If customers are unable to visit on 11/11, this location offers 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired and veteran military.

This Jiffy Lube Multicare location is open 7 days a week, hours vary and can be found at www.jiffylube.com. No appointment is necessary.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded more than 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. (“Jiffy Lube”), serves 19 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC

Founded in late 2019, Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC owns and operates more than 100 Jiffy Lube locations around the country. With state-of-the-art facilities, equipment and operations, Stonebriar is committed to hiring local leadership, integrating into the community and providing excellent guest service, which includes speed, friendliness and quality of work.