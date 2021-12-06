//Secretary Raffensperger hosts free She Leads webinar

Share with friends











Release:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing that She Leads will be hosting its 16th event, “The Pandemic Pivot: Surviving and Thriving.” This free webinar will take place on Tuesday, December 7 at 6 pm. Registration is open to all Georgians.

“While large corporations have the resources to weather major financial storms, it is the small business owners who have been hit especially hard by the pandemic,” said Raffensperger. “I’m glad to provide resources that can help Georgia’s small businesses thrive. As a small business owner myself, I know how difficult it can be to overcome the seemingly endless obstacles created by COVID-19.”

Crises and large-scale disruptions can challenge even the best business models. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated this at a scale previously unseen. Businesses large and small have had to pivot, in some way, shape or form, restructuring and redefining themselves to adapt to the conditions created by the pandemic. Our panel of small business owners will share the necessary shifts and strategies they used to keep their businesses alive and how they are continuing to thrive and engage customers and employees even in these challenging times.

The event will be moderated by Award-winning Journalist Donna Lowry. Speakers for this free webinar include Engineer, Founder CEO, Nead Werx, Inc. Nickolas Downey; Guest Speaker CEO/Fashion Designer, T31™ Elena Carné; President and Head Brewer, Anderby Brewing Preston Smelt and Owner and Manager of 3 Parks Wine Shop Sarah Pierre.

She Leads is a women’s financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy platform and is administered through the Securities and Charities Division in partnership with Investor Protection Trust. These free webinars feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.

The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend this free and informational webinar.

To register for this free event, click here.

To learn more about She Leads, click here.

To stay informed on all things She Leads, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter by using the handle, @SheLeadsGA.