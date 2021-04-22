//Former NFL stand-out, Geno Hayes, at parents’ Valdosta home, under hospice care

Share with friends











According to numerous reports, former FSU star and NFL linebacker, Geno Hayes, has moved back to his parents’ home in Valdosta and is under hospice care. Hayes is only 33 years old. He is apparently suffering from liver complications; no further details are available at his time.

The Greenville, Florida native first came on the radar as his play at Florida State University garnered him a spot on the All-ACC First Team in his junior year in 2007. He was then drafted in the sixth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following year. He played for three teams during his seven year NFL career, including stints in Chicago and Jacksonville.

According to an interview he gave ESPN last month before entering the hospital, he was placed on a liver transplant list at both Mayo and Northwest Chicago in December of 2020.

Hayes is fondly remembered as a generous and caring native of Greensville, giving back in a big way to his hometown. Many who know him are asking for thoughts and prayers. In an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, his former high school football coach, Frankie Carroll, said, “Geno’s in need of prayers. He’s fighting for his life. It’s tough. Geno’s a fun-loving guy.”

For further details of his accounting of his illness and how he is dealing with it, visit ESPN.

Sourced from the Tallahassee Democrat, MSN, and ESPN.