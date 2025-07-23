//2025 Viking football season tickets now on sale

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The 2025 Viking football season is about to begin with tickets on sale and a preseason game against Thomas Co.

The countdown to the start of the 2025 Viking football season is underway. Team acclimation is underway this week and summer camp will take place next week. We will host Thomas County Central on August 1, in a preseason contest.

Reserve seat season ticket packages are on sale for the season. Including the TCC preseason game, there are eight (8) home contests this year and all home contests are included in the reserve seat package. Packages are $80 each.

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. The ticket office is currently open. Hours for the season are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.