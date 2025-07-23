//2025 Viking football season tickets now on sale
2025 Viking football season tickets now on sale

LOWNDES CO – The 2025 Viking football season is about to begin with tickets on sale and a preseason game against Thomas Co.

Release:

The countdown to the start of the 2025 Viking football season is underway.  Team acclimation is underway this week and summer camp will take place next week.  We will host Thomas County Central on August 1, in a preseason contest. 

Reserve seat season ticket packages are on sale for the season.  Including the TCC preseason game, there are eight (8) home contests this year and all home contests are included in the reserve seat package.  Packages are $80 each. 

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.  The ticket office is currently open.  Hours for the season are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. 

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!!

Lowndes Viking Football – 2025
Pre-SeasonFriday, August 1, 2025TCCH
  Thursday August 7, 2025 Meet The Vikings 
Week 1Friday, August 15, 2025Jenkins, SavannahH
Week 2Friday, August 22, 2025Mt Zion JonesboroH
Week 3Friday, August 29, 2025Central GwinnettH
Week 4Friday, September 5, 2025Manatee, FLH
Week 5Friday, September 12, 2025KellH
Week 6Friday, September 19, 2025OPEN 
Week 7Friday, September 26, 2025ColquittH
Week 8Friday, October 3, 2025TiftH
Week 9Friday, October 10, 2025CamdenA
Week 10Friday, October 17, 2025OPEN 
Week 11Friday, October 24, 2025Richmond HillA
Week 12Friday, October 31, 2025ValdostaA

