//2025 Viking football season tickets now on sale

LOWNDES CO – The 2025 Viking football season is about to begin with tickets on sale and a preseason game against Thomas Co.
Release:
The countdown to the start of the 2025 Viking football season is underway. Team acclimation is underway this week and summer camp will take place next week. We will host Thomas County Central on August 1, in a preseason contest.
Reserve seat season ticket packages are on sale for the season. Including the TCC preseason game, there are eight (8) home contests this year and all home contests are included in the reserve seat package. Packages are $80 each.
Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. The ticket office is currently open. Hours for the season are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.
Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!!
Lowndes Viking Football – 2025 Pre-Season Friday, August 1, 2025 TCC H Thursday August 7, 2025 Meet The Vikings Week 1 Friday, August 15, 2025 Jenkins, Savannah H Week 2 Friday, August 22, 2025 Mt Zion Jonesboro H Week 3 Friday, August 29, 2025 Central Gwinnett H Week 4 Friday, September 5, 2025 Manatee, FL H Week 5 Friday, September 12, 2025 Kell H Week 6 Friday, September 19, 2025 OPEN Week 7 Friday, September 26, 2025 Colquitt H Week 8 Friday, October 3, 2025 Tift H Week 9 Friday, October 10, 2025 Camden A Week 10 Friday, October 17, 2025 OPEN Week 11 Friday, October 24, 2025 Richmond Hill A Week 12 Friday, October 31, 2025 Valdosta A