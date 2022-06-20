//Registration is open for dodgeball fundraiser

Share with friends

The 2nd Annual LAMP Dodgeball Tournament is a co-ed double elimination dodgeball tournament/fundraiser presented by United Way that will take place on Saturday, July 16th starting at 8 am at the Valdosta High School Gym. The tournament will consist of 24-32 teams of six with two alternates who will compete for bragging rights, prizes, and most importantly, raise funds for LAMP. Sponsors are needed. Team Registration is only $150. Check-in is at 8:15 am and the games start 9:00 am.