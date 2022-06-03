//Kenny Moore II to host football camp at LHS

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta native and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II will be hosting his Love One Foundation Football Camp with activities.

Kenny Moore II and his Love One Foundation will be hosting a weekend of activities in his hometown of Valdosta.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback and Valdosta native Kenny Moore II and his Love One Foundation will be hosting a weekend of activities in his hometown on June 10 and June 11, 2022. The weekend will begin with a meet and greet at the locally owned and operated Jimmy John’s. Jimmy John’s will be donating 15 percent of the day’s proceeds to the Love One Foundation and Kenny will be on-site from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. signing autographs for those who buy a sandwich or make a donation to Love One. In the evening, Kenny and his friends and family will be bringing food to Lowndes AMP Inc. to serve and eat dinner with the staff and clients.

On June 11, Kenny and Love One will be hosting their free youth football camp at Lowndes High School, open to all ages 7-17. The camp will offer a variety of activities from life skills and educational/leadership exercises, to NFL-inspired drills, with hands-on instruction from Kenny and other NFL veterans. All participants will receive an Adidas t-shirt, Adidas backpack, and lunch.

Registration for the camp is open at: https://account.usafootball.com/events/1005.

*Dinner at LAMP Inc. is closed to the public, but media are welcome to attend and cover.*

List of activities:

Jimmy John’s Meet and Greet/Love One Fundraiser

June 10, 2022

1337 Baytree Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

11:00 a.m.-1 p.m—Kenny on-site

Fundraiser happening all-day

*media welcome*

LAMP Inc. Dinner

June 10, 2022

714 Charlton St, Valdosta, GA 31601

6:00 p.m.

*closed to public; media welcome*

Kenny Moore II & Love One Foundation Football Camp

June 11, 2022

1606 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

*media welcome*

About Love One Foundation: Founded in 2022 by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, Love One Foundation exists to instill confidence in children through new clothing, companionship, and providing other essential needs. Love One Foundation works in both Valdosta, Georgia and Indianapolis, Indiana and was born out of Kenny’s passion for helping underserved children be the best version of themselves.

About Kenny Moore II: Kenny Moore II is a Pro-Bowl cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts. From Valdosta, Georgia, Kenny started playing football as a high school senior at Lowndes High School and later in college at Valdosta State University. He signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017, then moved to the Indianapolis Colts, where his versatility and playmaking ability have rightfully earned him the spot of the top-ranked slot cornerback in the NFL.