Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta High School Basketball Program will host the Lowndes Vikings on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The game schedules will be as follows:

JV Girls- 3PM

JV Boys- 4:30PM

Varsity Girls- 6PM

Varsity Boys- 7:30P

MALL TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED THROUGH GOFAN!!! THERE WILL BE NO TICKETS SOLD AT THE DOOR! The GoFan link is (https://gofan.co/app/events/529526?schoolId=GA7328).

Admission is $8 for everyone.