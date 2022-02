Share with friends

Both Lowndes High Basketball, boys and girls, teams are set for the second round of the GHSA basketball playoffs at LHS.

Lowndes High Basketball’s second round GHSA basketball playoffs are set for Saturday Feb 26 at Lowndes High School.

2:00 pm – Archer Girls @ Lowndes

3:30 pm – Norcross Boys @ Lowndes

Gates open at 1:00 pm and tickets are $10 each for the two games. Everyone except babies in arms must have a ticket.