Local SportsDecember 3, 2021 Lady Cats Middle School Volleyball finish strong in region Congratulations to the Valdosta Lady Cats Middle School Volleyball team. After defeating the Pine Grove Middle School team, the Lady Cats closed out their season with 3rd place in the region.