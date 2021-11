Share with friends











Release:

Dominic DiTomasso verbally commits to wrestle D1 at The University of Chattanooga. Dom is on the short list of D1 commits from Lowndes High school wrestling. Only one ever before signed D1 but it was D1 AA.

Caption: Lowndes High School wrestler, Dominic DiTomasso commits to wrestle D1 at The University of Chattanooga.