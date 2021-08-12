//Wildcats will host a football jamboree

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta Wildcats varsity and sub-varsity teams will host a football jamboree on Friday, August 13 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 pm. The games will be scheduled as follows:

Game 1 – Cairo vs. Camden County

Game 2 – Valdosta vs. Camden County

Game 3 – Valdosta vs. Cairo

Each game will consist of two 12 minute quarters with a 6 minute halftime between each game. The varsity players will play the first quarter and the sub-varsity will play the second quarter of each game. All tickets will be general admission and cost $10 each. No tickets will be sold in advance, all tickets will be sold Friday night at the gate. Ticket booths will open at 6 pm. Please note that all media will be seated in Section H; Cairo fans will be seated in Sections I, J and K; and Camden fans will be seated in Sections L, M, and N.