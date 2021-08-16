//Viking Touchdown Club and Coaches Show kicks off at Smok’n Pig

Share with friends











Release:

The Viking Touchdown Club in conjunction with the Viking Voice and Black Crow Media will kick off the 2021 Touchdown Club and Coaches Show on Monday August 16 in the back room of the Smokin Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The TD meeting begins at 6:00 pm followed by the Coaches Show. All Viking fans are invited to come out and enjoy some good food while supporting your team.

Fans are also reminded that tickets for the Corky Kell Classic in the Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 21 are still available for on-line purchase. The Viking will play Walton High School with a 2:45 kickoff in the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Directions for purchasing can be found on all the Lowndes Vikings web and social media sites. We have also received an updated link from ticketmaster. Corky Kell hopes this revised link will help those who are having issues buying tickets.

The following link DOES NOT CONTAIN any filters or unnecessary steps in order to purchase a ticket. With fans having issues navigating the purchase page, this revised link has cut out all steps and just takes fans to the final purchasing page.

All promo codes will work with this link, fans just have to submit the promo code they wish to use to purchase a ticket. Our promo code is VIKINGS21

For additional help call Graham David at 513-600-6557.

https://am.ticketmaster.com/mbs/corkykell

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings