//VSU shortstop named for All-American athletic honors

VALDOSTA, Ga.— The D2CCA recently named Valdosta State Blazers shortstop, senior Nick Lewis, in the First Team All-America with multiple honors. Lewis is the fourth athlete to achieve this in the programs history. Nick Lewis received ABCA First Team All-Region honors as well and is being considered ABCA’s national level honors. Alongside Lewis, senior VSU baseball athletes David Mayberry (designated hitter) and Tristan Cone (pitcher) received All-Region honors.

Original Source: VSU Athletics Department