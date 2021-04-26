//VSU softball continues to light it up at the plate

Share with friends











The Valdosta State Lady Blazers have hot bats leading into the last week of the regular season. In the last three conference match-ups alone, the team has blasted the ball over the fence 11 times or more each weekend. The Blazers lead not just the Gulf South Conference, but all of Division II softball with a whopping 87 homeruns on the year. The closest team to them in the conference has hit 48.

With long ball numbers like that, it’s no wonder VSU has dominated conference play this year, outscoring teams 242-54, with an overall team batting average of .365. It’s hard to beat a team that’s hitting an average of 2.5 home runs every game. Especially when it’s backed up with a bullpen that holds a combined ERA of 1.28 in conference play.

The team is on the road this weekend to take on the #2 team in the Gulf South Conference, rival University of Alabama Huntsville. The Lady Blazers will play a double header on Saturday and wrap up the regular season with a single game on Sunday.

Beyond that, the team will spend Mother’s Day weekend in Oxford, Alabama for the Gulf South Conference tournament. Games will be played May 6-8, with times and match-ups still to be determined.

The Blazers have also wrapped up a lock on hosting the NCAA South Regional tournament May 19-22, with an eye on a berth to the NCAA DII College Softball World Series, running May 27-31, in Denver, Colorado.

